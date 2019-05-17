Taste Ramadan at Stornoway Mosque this Saturday

It is just over a year since the official opening of the first mosque in the Western Isles on Stornoway’s James Street.

The renovated building, which is home to the faith centre, officially opened in early May 2018 following a lightning fast response to an April crowdsource appeal to raise funds to renovate the derelict site.

Money poured in from supporters from all over the country and abroad and the work to restore the building was completed within just a few weeks in order for the mosque to open in time for Ramadan season.

Now the faith centre is holding a public event and opening its doors to welcome people of all faiths to a ‘Taste Ramadan’ event this Saturday evening, May 18th.

On the Facebook page for the ‘Stornoway Masjid’, it highlights: “This year we have been asked to take part in a yearly event Taste Ramadan. This is an opportunity to come along and eat with us when we open our fast in the evening at 9.30pm, everyone is welcome from all faiths and religions let’s make this a memorable occasion.”

The initiative is part of a national campaign, with more than 100 mosques across the UK holding open evenings to welcome their neighbours and foster better connections across the community.

Organisers have asked for people interested in attending to register via their Facebook page so they know how many people to cater for.