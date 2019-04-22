Team will look the part thanks to Harris Tweed

The Scotland women’s football team will travel to the FIFA Women’s World Cup in Harris Tweed style this summer. Edinburgh firm Walker Slater will supply the squad with Harris Tweed Hebrides jackets to wear as they fly out to France in June, ensuring the players and coaching staff look the part ahead of the biggest test of their careers so far.

The players will wear the Iona jacket, a traditional style designed by Harris Tweed Hebrides to combine the dark blue of the Scotland jersey with the sky blue from the Saltire to give a subtle, modern tweed. The deep navy backdrop is complemented with sky blue broken stripes, while cuff button detail appears in the form of bright red stitching.

Harris Tweed Hebrides Creative Director Mark Hogarth said: “We are proud to partner with Walker Slater in providing the official uniform for the Scotland Women’s National Team’s historic journey to France.

“The team can now display great Scottish style both on and off the park and we hope it will help propel Shelley Kerr and her squad to great achievements at the World Cup.”