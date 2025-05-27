​The Hebrides takes on the Mafia for culinary prize

Julie Sloan: "Delighted with the recognition"

​It’s showdown time between the Outer Hebrides and La Mafia Puerto Rico – though fortunately the context is culinary rather than anything more sinister.

In the Global Culinary Travel Awards, Eat Drink Hebrides has been pitted against La Mafia Puerto Rico as semi-finalists in the category “excellence in culinary preservation and promotion”. It is the latest recognition of efforts to promote the islands as a food and drink destination.

The annual awards run by the World Food Travel Association “celebrate excellence in culinary heritage, innovation and authenticity in food tourism”. It is the third consecutive occasion on which East Drink Hebrides has been shortlisted for an award in different categories.

Established in 2016 as part of Outer Hebrides Tourism, Eat Drink Hebrides supports almost 80 food and drink producers, chefs and hospitality businesses across the islands.

Julie Sloan, who leads the initiative, said: “We’re delighted with recognition which helps promote the islands as a destination where we have an outstanding culinary heritage as well as first class producers and hospitality businesses”.

The islands’ entry for the awards was based on projects like the Taste of the Outer Hebrides eBook, traditional cooking demos at food fairs, collaborative projects with the likes of the University of Glasgow and work to digitise and document historic recipes.

Jullie said: “These efforts make our culinary heritage accessible and engaging for both locals and visitors.

"By working with our excellent businesses, chefs, crofters, food history groups and colleges, the network helps promote food and drink rooted in local identity”.

And what about the opposition?

According to La Mafia Puerto Rica web-site: “We're quality over quantity lovers. Since day one, our mission has been to advocate the best local restaurants of our island and enrich our culinary industry by providing sincere and delicious opportunities to those who love food.”

The winners will be announced on May 31st.

Now let battle commence…