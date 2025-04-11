With staff members from the islands, you can even order your drinks in Gaelic

​Finnieston in Glasgow has undergone some fundamental changes since the Millenium, including the opening of the OVO Hydro and the not unrelated gentrification of the area, which has seen tired, old bars and restaurants replaced by some of the trendiest joints in the city.

In amongst all the renovation, though, one constant has been the Park Bar, which has retained a loyal and appreciative customer base, largely built on west coast exiles.

One key reason for that has been the stewardship of Nina and Winnie Steele from South Uist, who have worked in the bar for decades.

Two weeks ago brought the news that the Steele sisters had poured their last pint and were now due to take a well-earned break, with the licence for the Park had been taken on by Deirdre and Gary Curley who previously ran the Sligachan Hotel in Skye.

Located in the west end, it's been a home from home for many islanders

It should, however, be a relatively smooth transition, with the existing bar staff being retained, but it feels like an appropriate time to reflect back on Nina’s time running the Park, which is very much a Glasgow institution and a welcome home-from-home for Hebrideans in the city.

Having a handy location in Glasgow where you can catch up with pals from home is incredibly important to the island diaspora, with the Park arguably being one of the most important buildings for Hebrideans to meet up.

Nina has been a staunch supporter of the Glasgow Lewis & Harris, Glasgow Uist & Barra and all the other territorial associations over the years, as well as the Glasgow University’s Ossianic Society, hosting fundraisers, selling tickets, publicising concert and offering raffle prizes. Such backing has been enormously important in Glasgow Gaels retaining their identity, and is sometimes overlooked.

Many people’s first memory of the Park Bar will be hearing the doyen of Gaelic singers, Donald Macrae, performing there, previous licensee Terry Ferguson starting a tradition of live music – the golden rule being that if a band didn’t have an accordion, they wouldn’t get a gig – which Nina carried on when she took over the licence.

The Park Bar is famous for its live traditional music and Gaelic singing

The Park is synonymous with live music, with the famous stage hosting west coast bands three nights a week and Thursday being given over to the live session which sees traditional musicians come together for an impromptu jam.

Over the years Nina was incredibly supportive of this hugely important cultural tradition, providing opportunities for many up and coming acts as well as favourites like Gunna Sound and Eriskay Lilt.

The progression of acts who’ve played the Park over the last 20 years, from the Pneumatic Drills and Skipinnish to Trail West and Beinn Lee, has proven a breeding ground for new talent, and this has continued with the likes of Rhuvaal and Culla being given their opportunity to shine in recent years.

The commitment to live music was perhaps best illustrated when Nina commissioned an album to celebrate 50 years of live music in the Park, the launch day featuring a line-up of talent which is unlikely to be surpassed anytime soon – it was an incredible honour to have been asked to compere this.

The Park also hosts an annual Morino Day, dedicated to the finest of accordion makers, and world-famous piper Lorne MacDougall leading a celebration to mark the end of the World Pipe Band Championships each year.

Nina has also been incredibly supportive of charitable initiatives over the years, raising enormous sums for the lifeboats in particular.

When I attempted to break the world record for the most jokes told in an hour as a fundraiser for Western Isles care homes, there was only one venue for it, the famous Park Bar.

And what a craic we had, Robert Robertson, who played in the Park most weekends whilst he studied at Glasgow University, ending up on Australian radio and inadvertently providing directions to the Park to the listeners in Melbourne.

Similarly, when Seonaidh MacIntyre tried to set a new record for the most Gaelic waltzes played in a day, he made for Finnieston’s finest hostelry. Before the pandemic, we used to host Quiz in the Park, which allowed the various west coast territorial associations in the city to come together informally, and raised a few quid for the RNLI too.

Possibly my favourite escapade in recent years was the night the pubs in Scotland reopened after lockdown, when Robert, Allan Nairn, myself and the late, great John Robertson somehow ended up on News at Ten singing Teann a-nall live from the Park.

We will have memories to last a lifetime, and much of that is due to Nina and her team – all the very best to Nina and Winnie, and many thanks for all that they did for Glasgow Gaels.