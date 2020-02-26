Tickets for 40th school reunion deadline looming

Pupils from the class of 1998 are being urged to snap up their tickets for the forthcoming 40th school reunion ahead of the fast-approaching March 13th deadline.

The 2020 reunion has been confirmed for Friday, April 10th and Saturday, April 11th.

The Cabarfeidh Hotel and the Caladh Inn in Stornoway are ready and preparing to open their doors and invite the gang of 1998 into their warm embrace.

But pupils are being reminded that tickets must be bought before the March 13th deadline in order to attend the event.

Tickets are available for the weekend now at heb40.org at either a weekend package or individual tickets for each event.

On Friday the main event begins at 4pm in the Cabarfeidh for the formal reunion dinner, after-party and of course the traditional class photographs.

Upon arrival at the Cabarfeidh any dry throats will be duly quenched with a delicious Harris Gin which has been generously supplied by event sponsor the Isle of Harris Distillery.

There is also a Town vs Country football match to reignite old sporting battles the following morning in Upper Coll between 1 and 3pm.

This isn’t just for the footballers though and it is a family centred event with children’s activities – including a bouncy castle – on site.

This is followed on Saturday evening at the Caladh Inn with a buffet and DJ into the small hours.

All our time in the Nicolson with our brothers and sisters of our respective year groups left their fingerprint on our soul, and the April reunion promises to be a night not to be missed and one which will live long into the memory banks for the class of 1998.

It gives all who attend the event the all-too rare rare chance to stroll back in time in the company of dear friends and it will undoubtedly be a weekend to remember.

Visit heb40.org now for tickets and don’t look back and wish you had attended as there won’t be another chance for a 40th school reunion in the future with the gang of 98.