Tim sees hard work for Cadets rewarded

A dedicated adult volunteer from the Western Isles has been recognised for his long service to Young People of the islands.

Captain Tim Martin (66), from 1st Battalion the Highlander’s Harris Detachment, was awarded the Cadet Force Medal, which marks 12 years of service to the Cadet Force.

The Western Isles Company instructor has been part of the Army Cadets since the 2007, initially starting with the Battalion’s Stornoway Detachment as an instructor.

In 2009 he transferred to Harris Detachment as its Commander.

Tim then received a Cadet Force Commission in 2011 and was then appointed as the Second in Commander of Western Isles Company in 2013.

A keen hillwalker he is often seen with the Battalion’s Expedition team at Annual Camp leading the cadets out on the hills to help complete the Expedition and Navigation sections of their cadet syllabus.

Capt Martin was presented with his medal last week during a skiing trip, 3240 metres above sea level on the Marmolada Glacier in Italy by the Battalion’s Commandant Colonel Iain Cassidy who was also in Italy Skiing in the area.

The 1st Battalion the Highlanders ACF is a youth organisation which provides challenging adventure, sporting and community activities aiming to inspire young people to achieve success in live while having fun at the same time.

The Cadet Forces Medal is awarded to all officers and uniformed Adult Instructors in recognition of long service of proved capacity in the Cadet Forces. The medal is awarded after 12 years unbroken service to the Cadet Forces, with an additional clasp for every six years of further service.