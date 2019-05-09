Tribute to former Western Isles councillor

The Convener of Comhairle nan Eilean Siar has paid tribute to former Councillor, Roderick Macleod, who passed away peacefully, aged 94, last weekend surrounded by his family.

Roddy, who hailed from Newpark, Laxdale, was elected through a by-election to represent the Laxdale Ward from 1992 to 1994.

Brought up at 5 Benside, Roddy was the oldest of 4 siblings: Anne, Johnnie and Murdo and attended Laxdale School until the age of 14.

His first job was at Kenneth Mackenzie Mill before serving his time as a Baker at Hugh Matheson’s and also drove their Bakery van.

Roddy also worked at John Mackenzie’s Bayhead and Stag Bakeries for many years. He married his wife, Isa, in 1953 and went on to have 6 children.

They moved to their new house in Bakers Road in 1957. Roddy also worked on the Borea when Arnish was at its peak and then returned to Hugh Mathesons until he retired.

They moved to Culbokie a few years ago to be nearer family.

Convener, Norman A Macdonald, said: “Roddy was very much a public servant being the USDAW (Union of Shop, Distributive and Allied Workers) Representative for the Island for many, many years attending annual conferences on the mainland.

“He spent many years in the Laxdale Community Council in various roles including singing in the Laxdale Gaelic Choir at National Mods, the renovation of the Laxdale Hall and teaching baking to the children in Laxdale School.

“Roddy is survived by Anne, Sheena and Marion and 4 wonderful grandchildren of whom he was very proud; Lauren, George, James and Harry. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and his friends at this time.”

As a mark of respect, the Comhairle flag in Stornoway flew at half-mast.