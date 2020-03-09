Tribute to former Western Isles Councillor, Archie Campbell

Tribute has been paid to former Comhairle nan Eilean Siar Councillor, Archie Campbell, former member for the Paible electoral ward and Chairman of Development Committee, who passed away aged 76 on Friday, March 6th.

Archie was educated at Bellahouston Academy before going on to Jordanhill College of Education in 1962 to do his teaching qualifications.

He was elected to represent the Paible electoral ward in 1999, later serving the North Uist and Benbecula ward until he resigned in 2015.

Convener of the Comhairle Norman A Macdonald, said: “Archie was a tremendous voice for his community, serving in distinguished roles on the Comhairle, most notably as Chairman of Development.

“He was a robust campaigner for both his community and for the islands and was also a Director of Hebridean Housing Partnership.

“On a personal level, Archie was a gentleman in how he conducted himself and someone who was revered by his colleagues and friends.

“Our thoughts at this sad time are with Archie’s wife, Ada, their children Eilidh, Sarah and Alasdair and his many friends.”

The Comhairle flags at offices in Balivanich and Stornoway are flying at half-mast.