Tribute to former Western Isles Councillor Mairi Bremner

Tribute has been paid to former Councillor, Mairi Bremner, who has passed away following an accident in Glasgow.

Mairi represented the Iochdar ward in South Uist from 1979 to 2003.

She was Chair of Social Work from 1986 until she stood down as a Councillor.

In addition, Mary served as Vice-Chair of the Policy and Resources Committee as well as many other prominent positions including Chair of HR and as a Comhairle representative on COSLA.

Mairi was also a representative on the Local Health Council and latterly on the Western Isles Health Board.

She was a passionate advocate for the Gaelic language and culture, serving for many years on Comunn na Gaidhlig and the European Bureau of Lesser Used Languages.

Convener of the Comhairle Norman A Macdonald, said: “Mairi was a tremendous voice for her community, serving in distinguished roles on the Comhairle, most notably as Chair of Social Work.

“Mairi was a robust campaigner for her community and for the islands and she was full of compassion and concern for the most vulnerable in our community.

“She was also a leading figure locally and nationally in Health and Care issues.

Our thoughts at this sad time are with Mairi’s husband of over 50 years, Robert, her family and her many friends.”

The Comhairle flags at offices in Balivanich and Stornoway are flying at half-mast.