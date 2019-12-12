Unique Christmas Tree for Barra

An exciting and innovative craft project, which will produce a unique Christmas Tree made from cloth, is getting close to completion.

The project is being created by the Barra Bunting group after taking inspiration from a similar tree creation in Trivento, Italy (pictured).

Western Isles Lottery funded the costs of the structure for the Barra Community. All funding was raised by those in the community of Barra who support the local Lottery, who have also made it possible for the Community to showcase a significantly upgraded festive lighting display this Christmas.

Sarah MacLean, who organised both projects said “Our aim was to involve anybody who had connections with, or an interest in, the Isle of Barra.

“We advertised far and wide to source donations of either knitted or crocheted squares measuring 12cm x 12cm and have been overwhelmed with the response.

“Over 600 squares have been sent to us from places all over the world including from regions of America, Munich and the UK, which is more than enough to make the ‘yarn-bomb’ covering.

“The tree itself is designed to be 3m in height and will hopefully be erected close to Castlebay Pier, so all those embarking will be greeted by the bright and colourful festive addition”.

A drop-in ‘sew-together’ was set up and locals happily got together over the last few weeks to sew all the squares together which encouraged informal community gatherings over a free cup of coffee provided by Buth Bharraigh.