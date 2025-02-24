Wee Studio’s “accordion riot” a hit on Britain’s Got Talent

RuMac's performance on Britain's Got Talent went viral, after winning over the audience and the sceptical judges

​Wee Studio accordion star RuMac from Ullapool made TV gold on Saturday night when he faced down Simon Cowell’s judging panel on Britain’s Got Talent… and got through to the next round.

RuMac, who is a regular support act for Peat and Diesel, brought the house down with a rendition of “Yes Sir, I Can Boogie” on the box.

Simon Cowell, his fellow celebrity judges and show hosts Ant and Dec looked initially confused and then somewhat aghast as it dawned on them that this performer would be a box player.

But that horror quickly turned to wide-eyed amazement as RuMac delivered an inimitable version of the disco classic that has become the Tartan Army’s unofficial anthem.

RuMac, real name Ruairidh Maclean, is now tipped to win the talent show by Wee Studio boss Keith Morrison, who signed him to his Lewis-based record label a couple of years ago.

On Wee Studio’s website, RuMac’s style is described as “twisted folk-punk versions of classic hits”. RuMac himself is described as winning fans everywhere “armed only with his accordion and ancient Highland fury” and with his “off-kilter, abrasive and energetic stage show”.

There was little sign of what was about to be unleashed as RuMac introduced himself to the judges as “Ruairidh Maclean…from Ullapool, a wee fishing village an hour north of Inverness”.

He described his act as “a hobby that got out of hand” and, as he turned away to pick up his box, there was some speculation among the judges about what kind of act he might be.

Simon Cowell guessed at “a singing comedian”. But when he spotted the accordion, the famously mean-mouthed judged said: “Oh no, it’s even worse. An accordion. I hate them.”

Alesha Dixon’s face froze as she told Cowell: “I hate them as well.”

Having now strapped on his accordion, RuMac squeezed a few opening notes, sounding like the bagpipes, and made a face at the judges, saying: “I know how much yous love the bagpipes.”

Offstage, Ant said to the cameras: “Bagpipes on the accordion? It’s like a marriage made in hell.” The judges looked horrified but it was soon party-time, and even Ant and Dec were dancing off stage, reeling each other round.

Giving their verdicts afterwards, guest judge KSI told him: “That’s the stuff that goes viral, bro. It was weird, funky. I didn’t know what I was watching but I was just entertained.”

Amanda Holden said: “Everybody was up on their feet. This was brilliant. Alesha and Simon notoriously do not love an accordion and they did not buzz you. So I’m going to say that is a positive.”

Alesha said: “The song was bizarre. The way it started was bizarre. I thought, ‘where is this going?’

Cowell said: “Accordions and recorders. Normally they don’t go down great. However, I’ve never heard anything like this in my life. It was fantastically mad.”

KSI said: “Bro, you caught me off guard, but I loved it. It’s a yes from me.”

Amanda Holden said yes. Not knowing what to think, Alesha deferred to Cowell, who said yes, sending Ru through and giving him a thumbs up as he left the stage, to massive cheers.

Afterwards, RuMac told Ant and Dec: “I wasn’t expecting that.” A moment earlier, Dec had said: “He wasn’t expecting that.”

Back at base in Wee Studio, Keith Morrison had expected it.

He told the Gazette: “Did you see their faces! We’ve all been like that the first time we see RuMac. I wasn’t surprised at all. He’s got so much more to give too. I won’t be surprised if he wins it.”

Keith, who produced RuMac’s album The Bloody Box, said: “I, like everyone who’s heard RuMac perform, knows he’s 100 per cent the real deal. Incredibly entertaining and underneath the character he’s one of the best accordion players and singers I’ve ever worked with.

“He’s been a rock for us here at Wee Studio, helping out on many projects and an absolute grafter behind the scenes on the Peat and Diesel tours.

“He’s an absolute riot and deserves every single bit of success coming his way.”

Keith added that RuMac was his “first choice for studio accordion player” and had recently “jumped over” from his home in Ullapool to play on Jarad Rowan’s new album, due out in May.

“He’s the type of genius that can play along with anything instantly. Really useful!”

Although RuMac is on the Wee Studio Records label, he is self-managed and makes all his own bookings, including Britain’s Got Talent.

Keith added: “He’s incredible, really. I first met him properly on Peat and Diesel tours. He fitted into the mania so well. It was utter chaos and I loved every second of it.

“I hope we get to travelling around having more adventures soon. I signed him during a Peat and Diesel tour when he mentioned he would like to make an album. Absolute no brainer.

“The Peat and Diesel boys helped me convince him to be part of the label in real-time.”