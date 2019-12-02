Western Isles Gaelic debate comes to its conclusion this week

The semi-finals of the National Secondary Schools’ Gaelic Debate will take place on Wednesday this week. The first semi-final will see Inverness Royal Academy B up against Lionacleit School. The second debate will see Bishopbriggs High School take on Sir E Scott. The two winning teams will meet in the Final, at The Scottish Parliament on Thursday, December 5th, at 7pm, where they will debate, ‘In 20 years time, the real Gàidhlig communities will be situated in the big cities’.

Looking forward to the final, Presiding Officer of the Scottish Parliament, Rt Hon Ken Macintosh MSP, said: “Gaelic matters. “It is part of who we are and part of Scotland’s rich cultural identity. The humour, insight and linguistic skill displayed by young people in this competition year after year, convincingly demonstrates that the language continues to flourish. “It gives me immense pleasure that the final will be held on the floor of Holyrood’s debating chamber, marking this, our joint twentieth anniversary.” Evelyn Coull Macleod, Chairperson of the National Schools’ Gaelic Debate Management Committee said: “We are very pleased at how successful the first two rounds in Stornoway were. “There was a high level of Gaelic and debating skills on show from the pupils who took part, and this proved a very difficult decision for the judges as to which four teams went through to the semi-finals. Robert Quinn, Head of English, Languages and Business at the Scottish Qualifications Authority, said: “We are thrilled to once again be supporting the Deasbad. “For the past twenty years, the National Gaelic Schools Debate has provided young Gaelic speakers with a platform to showcase their linguistic skills. “The competitors are wonderful ambassadors for Gaelic, and will hopefully inspire people of all ages to take an interest in the language. SQA’s commitment to the language is reflected in our wide range of Gaelic qualifications and in this, The Year of Indigenous Languages, it is particularly special to help recognise this aspect of Gaelic culture.” The Final will be broadcast live on BBC Radio nan Gàidheal. The final will also be broadcast live on the Scottish Parliament’s website. Go to www.scottishparliament.tv for 7pm on Thursday 5th December to watch live. It will also be available afterwards to catch up, edit, download and share on demand.