Western Isles Hospital directed to ensure equipment and mattresses are safe and clean following inspection

Healthcare Improvement Scotland today, (Tuesday 24 September), published its report relating to an unannounced safe and clean inspection visit to Western Isles Hospital, NHS Western Isles.

The inspection took place between July 15 and 16th.

The inspection team visited the hospital to meet patients and staff, inspect wards, assess cleanliness and to check that the hospital meets national standards.

Speaking of the report, Ian Smith, Head of Quality of Care, Healthcare Improvement Scotland, said: “During our inspection we found good staff compliance and knowledge of infection control precautions, and the standard of domestic cleaning was good. However, NHS Western Isles must ensure equipment and mattresses are safe and clean, and must improve the recording of staff training.”

The full inspection report is available to view at:

http://www.healthcareimprovementscotland.org/our_work/inspecting_and_regulating_care/nhs_hospitals_ad_services/nhs_western_isles/western_isles_hospital.aspx