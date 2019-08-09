Western Isles’ residents are urged to switch on to £140 electricity saving

If you were with Our Power (Hebrides Energy tariff) and have been transferred to Utilita, their Warm Home Discount scheme (WHD) is only open for a short period of time and will close on August 14th at 11am.

WHD scheme is a Government initiative that encourages domestic energy suppliers to provide support for customers who need it most.

If eligible, you can get £140 off your electricity bill for winter 2019 to 2020.

There are two ways to qualify for the Warm Home Discount scheme:

If you get the guarantee element of pension credit – known as the ‘core group’ and If you’re on a low income and meet your energy supplier’s criteria for the scheme – known as the ‘broader group’.

For more information on the broader group and to see if you are eligible for WHD with Utilita, please visit their website HERE, this is also the best place for Utilita customers to apply.

If you are in the core group with Utilita, you should automatically qualify for WHD.

If you are in the broader group you will need to complete an application, which can be completed on their website.

If you qualify, the warm home discount will appear as a credit on your electricity account before the 31st of May 2020.

If you use a pre-payment meter, it will be credited to the meter, however you may have to top-up a number of times before it is applied to your meter.

Other utility companies and particularly the bigger six provide WHD.

If you would like help and support to apply for the Warm Home Discount with Utilita or any other company, Tighean Innse Gall are more than happy to help.

Get in touch with their staff by either visiting the office at 13 – 15 Francis Street, by calling 01851 706121 or through our the website: HERE