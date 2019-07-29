Whistleblowing Champion for NHS Western Isles

NHS Western Isles is looking for a new member to join its Board as a Whistleblowing Champion.

The NHS impacts on everyone’s lives at one time or another and this could be your chance to get involved in improving, sustaining and protecting the health of the local population.

This is a challenging, rewarding and worthwhile role which, on average, will take up around eight hours a week. In return, you will be paid £7,705 a year.

We want to hear from people with a diverse range of skills, backgrounds and knowledge. You do not need to be a health expert or have previous experience of being on a Board. You do need to have a commitment to helping us improve the health and wellbeing of the people living in the Western Isles. If this is you, we would like to hear from you.

If you are appointed you will receive training and support to develop your skills and to learn any new skills you may require.

For further details on the role and information on how to apply, visit http://bit.ly/2JPsY2D

Deadline for applications: 12th August at midday.