NHS Western Isles has confirmed that the Uist and Barra Hospital ward in Benbecula has been closed to visitors due to an outbreak of Norovirus – ‘the winter vomiting bug’.

Visitors are being asked to stay away from the ward area.

Outpatient clinics are currently unaffected and will continue as normal.

NHSWI has asked that people attending outpatients do not visit the ward and stay away if they have been unwell with diarrhoea or vomiting in the previous 48 hours.