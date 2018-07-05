Photo gallery - Nicolson Prizegiving

Senior and junior pupils at the Nicolson Institute won high praise for their efforts over the past 12-months, helping to maintain their school’s reputation for excellence.
Nicolson pupils received a host of prizes for achievements in subject areas, progress and integrity, including academia and sport.
New school captains were crowned on a day when the school bid a farewell to their outgoing S6 pupils, who now move onto the next chapter in their lives as their school journey ends.
The school honoured a large number of pupils in a huge range of subjects at the event which saw prizes presented by Mrs Annette Murray.