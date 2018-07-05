Photo gallery - Nicolson Prizegiving

Senior and junior pupils at the Nicolson Institute won high praise for their efforts over the past 12-months, helping to maintain their school’s reputation for excellence.

Nicolson pupils received a host of prizes for achievements in subject areas, progress and integrity, including academia and sport.

Outgoing Nicolson Institute Captains Anil Thapa and Caitlin Mackenzie with new school Captains Annie Barber and John Alasdair Bain.

New school captains were crowned on a day when the school bid a farewell to their outgoing S6 pupils, who now move onto the next chapter in their lives as their school journey ends.

The school honoured a large number of pupils in a huge range of subjects at the event which saw prizes presented by Mrs Annette Murray.

Cara Morrison won prizes including the MG Alba Trophy for fostering Gaelic ethos.

Senior School Sports Champion was Scott Maciver.

S6 sign off their school education with their end of year prizes.

The S5 prizewinners with their awards.