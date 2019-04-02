PHOTO GALLERY - Rainbow Raiser raises £5,000 for The Leanne Fund with Stornoway Co-op customers pitching in £1,500 plus to boost regional total

A huge community effort for The Leanne Fund has raised £5,000 which will directly support those affected by Cystic Fibrosis.

Workplaces, schools and groups across the region held Rainbow Raiser events in aid of the charity which works to support young people and their families who are affected by the chronic lifelong condition through a range of services.

The Rainbow Raiser was also taken up by these little ones at Point Toddler Group - do you spot your mini me?

The charity works across the Highlands and Islands and Grampian.

The Stornoway Co-op store fundraised for the charity for the month raising £1,514.56 through their efforts.

A spokesperson for the Co-op said: “We had buckets at the checkouts and a bookstall for the month, we also sold a Rainbow themed quiz sheet to the amazing Rainbow Hamper.

“We had a staff bag packing day on the Rainbow fundraiser day too. We had a fun month and hope that what we raised makes a few people’s lives a bit easier.”

At MP Angus MacNeil's Stornoway office the politician and his staff got on board with the fundraiser.

Chrisetta Mitchell, Development Manager for The Leanne Fund said: “We are so grateful to the Co-op for their fantastic efforts and all the other workplaces and groups who held Rainbow Raiser events.

“Our charity relies on our amazing volunteers and particular mention must go to our volunteer Event Co-ordinator Fiona Murray for her wonderful work in engaging so many local organisations.

“We hope the Rainbow Raiser will continue as an annual fun event and that local organisations will continue to support us by taking part.”

Each week five babies are born with Cystic Fibrosis (CF) and two young lives are lost. CF is a life-long, chronic condition and there is currently no cure. The Leanne Fund helps sufferers of CF and their families by providing a range of services to make life a little easier - making a difference today.

Staff at the Group Practice in Stornoway also got behind the charity initiative.

The current total for the fundraising will be matched by further support from the Bank of Scotland.