Picture Gallery - Framing the fun at the Lewis Carnival

The parade might have been a little bit sparse this year, but there was still plenty of fun to be had at the Lewis Carnival on Saturday afternoon.

Little Islanders had a bouncing good time thanks to the deal where parents could buy them a £5 activity pass for them to access the bouncy castles etc all afternoon.

This little cheetah was doing plenty of roaring around the funfair.

The parade itself had its usual elements of wit, sarcasm and fun from ‘Donald Trump’ - accompanied by his FBI protection squad and his ‘Rocket Man’ jibes at ‘Kim Jong-un’ making an appearance - to ‘Star Wars The Rudhach Strikes Bac’ float there was plenty of banter to get us laughing and talking.

Even the rain held off for the most part!

The crowds still came out in force and everyone seemed to have a good time, but the dwindling parade entry must be a concern.

Congratualtions to the organisers for their efforts to ensure everything went off without a hitch and perhaps next year the parade will be reinvigorated by businesses and the public getting on board to make sure we don’t lose this great element from the day.

They train them up young in the FBI!

The President's protection squad keep a close eye on 'Kim Jong-un'.

'Kim Jong-un' inspects the parade.