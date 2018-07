Take a look at our gallery of pictures discovered in the Gazette archives this week.

Some local men from Ness taking a break from the peats in Lionel in 1954.

A colourful group of kids at the Stornoway Primary Concert from 1972.

It was the end of an era when Stornoway's Rendezvous Cafe closed its doors in 1988.