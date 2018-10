Here are some of the happy faces celebrating their achievements at recent Royal National Mod in Dunoon.

These images are from the Gazette’s second picture gallery from the event which will be featured in this week’s paper.

Coisir Sgir A'Bhac won the rural choirs puirt-a-beul.

If you missed our photographer at the event but would like to submit an image to be featured in the paper, please contact us at: news@stornowaygazette.co.uk

Coisir Ghaidlig nan Loch.

Selfie time with the triumphant Harris Ladies choir.

Coisir Ghaidhlig Bharraigh.

Coisir Ghaidhlig Thunga

Ceitidh Campbell and Ruaraidh Cormack won the prestigious Gold Medals.