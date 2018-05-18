Picture Perfect at 50th Reunion

The Lewis and Harris 50th Reunion took place earlier this month and this week the Gazette are featuring the class photographs from the 40th Reunion held in March and this month’s 50th.

Both the groups have certainly shown that a life brought up in the Hebrides has stood them in good stead as the years have passed by.

Stornoway Class 7D

The 50th Reunion took place during the weekend of Friday, May 4th and Saturday, May 5th with a Sunday brunch to conclude the weekend.

Stornoway Golf Club was the venue on Friday evening for a drinks reception, photographs, Reunion dinner and 80s live band ‘The Top Guns’.

On Saturday afternoon there was a Stornoway Golf Club Charity Football Match and a hog roast and all the trimmings, along with a charity raffle and 80s Quiz and disco.

Brunch with Coffee and Bacon rolls rounded things up on the Sunday, just the cure needed, after a busy weekend of activities.

Stornoway 7A

The event also hoped to raise money for charities:

Action for Children, Alzheimers, Bethesda, Crossroads, RNLI.

If you didn’t manage to make it along to the weekend itself here is a peek at the class photos taken on the Friday night.

Thanks to Malcolm Macleod Photography, Stornoway, for all photographs.

Anyone wishing to purchase any of the photographs can do so by contacting Malcolm directly.

Uist

Sandwick

Ness

Point

Lochs

Laxdale