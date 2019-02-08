Piping Inverness is launched with the city preparing to welcome thousands in June

The countdown is on to Piping Inverness, which was launched today (Friday 8th February), with tickets going on sale.

Piping Inverness, which incorporates the European Pipe Band Championships, takes place in Bught Park, Inverness on Saturday 29th June 2019.

Thousands of visitors made up of locals, tourists and the piping community, are expected to attend the one-day event.

It was announced back in June 2018 that the Championships were moving to Inverness and were being hosted, as part of Piping Inverness, by local event specialist, LCC Live.

Over 120 pipe bands from around the world are expected to compete for the prestigious title of European Champions, whilst the competition also attracts Drum Majors and a number of junior bands. There will also be a Highland Dance competition, live entertainment and stalls featuring food and drink, and crafts.

Rebecca Corbett of LCC Live, said: “Hosting the Championships in Inverness, makes the event more accessible to those – young and old – living in the Highlands, and we’d like them to come down and enjoy the event.

“Not only will Piping Inverness include the European Pipe Band Championships, which will bring over 120 bands to the City, but it will also feature Highland Dance competitions, as well as live entertainment, traditional craft stalls, and food and drink outlets. It will be a great fun-filled family day out, and we hope you will come and join us.”

Tickets for Piping Inverness as well as trade stall applications are available from: www.pipinginverness.com.