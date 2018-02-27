Plan to cut Isles’ electricity bills

New electricity tariffs which will help Islanders with their fuel bills is set to launch.

Comhairle nan Eilean Siar has been exploring for some time the potential to address high fuel costs through the creation of a licensed electricity supply company.

‘Hebrides Energy’, is a not-for-profit Community Interest Company, and has been established to act as a vehicle for this activity.

Comhairle nan Eilean Siar, Community Energy Scotland, Hebridean Housing Partnership, The Stornoway Trust and Tighean Innse Gall are all shareholders in the company.

Next week will see the launch of the Hebrides Energy electricity tariffs which should help Islanders to claw back power costs.

Following consultancy advice Hebrides Energy will initially deliver the community electricity tariffs through partnership with a UK licensed electricity supplier.

A Partnership agreement with Our Power was signed in December 2017.

Our Power is a not-for-profit energy supply company established by Scottish Housing Associations with the objective of tackling fuel poverty.

The main offer agreed with Our Power is essentially a rebrand of two of its existing tariffs:

Hebridean Variable Tariff (for standard, Economy 10 and Economy 7 customers).

Hebridean Take Control Tariff (for customers on Total Heat Total Control restricted meter types).

All tariffs are available to pre-payment customers who are charged the same as customers on credit meters.

Customers in the Hebrides will be able to switch by calling a dedicated number, or on-line via www.our-power.co.uk/hebrides

The most significant element of the partnership in the local context will be the tariff for customers on restricted meters such as Total Heat Total Control who have been unable to switch providers before now.

While the focus to date has been on these two tariffs, further discussions are to be held with Our Power regarding potential for fixed and non-domestic tariffs within the Hebridean products.