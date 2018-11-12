Point and Sandwick Trust’s turbines go red for Remembrance Day

Community wind farm charity Point and Sandwick Trust lit up its turbines at Beinn Ghrideag – the largest community-owned wind farm in the UK – and its base at the Old Knock School in Point as part of Poppy Scotland’s ‘Light It Red’ campaign to thank those who served in World War One.

Each year buildings and landmarks across the country show their support for the Scottish Poppy Appeal by lighting up red in the run-up to Remembrance Day and Point and Sandwick Trust were honoured to be involved this year.

Point and Sandwick Trust chairman Norman Mackenzie said: “It’s very important that we remember those who gave their lives in both World Wars and in conflicts since, and especially this year with the 100th anniversary and in the run-up to the loss of the Iolaire.”