Alex Salmond memorial service to be held at St Giles' Cathedral on St Andrew's Day

Mr Salmond died at the age of 69 last month

Sign up to our daily Stornoway Gazette Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Stornoway Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A memorial service to commemorate the life of Alex Salmond will be held at St Giles' Cathedral in Edinburgh on St Andrew's Day.

Friends and family said the service on November 30 would allow people to say farewell to the former first minister and reflect on his life and achievements.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Salmond was laid to rest near his home in Aberdeenshire last month, following his sudden death at the age of 69 in North Macedonia.

Alex Salmond | Getty Images

The former SNP leader, who went on to set up the Alba Party, had been speaking at a conference when he suffered a heart attack.

A family spokesman told The Sunday Times: "Friends of Alex, who knew and worked with him for many years, are providing support at the family's request in helping to organise a fitting memorial service for the former first minister.

"It will be an occasion for people to say farewell to Alex and reflect on his life and achievements."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

First Minister John Swinney is expected to attend, alongside representatives of the main political parties in Scotland. Representatives from North Macedonia will also be invited, The Sunday Times reported.

Nicola Sturgeon, Mr Salmond's successor as first minister, is not expected to attend.

Mr Swinney previously led tributes to Mr Salmond in Holyrood. He said the former first minister “left an indelible mark on Scotland and on Scottish and United Kingdom politics and public life”.

A private funeral service at Strichen Parish Church in Aberdeenshire took place last month.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Several political figures were among the mourners, including acting Alba leader Kenny MacAskill, former Commons speaker John Bercow and Alba Party chairwoman Tasmina Ahmed-Sheikh.

Former SNP MPs Jim Sillars and Joanna Cherry also attended, as did close friend SNP MSP Fergus Ewing and his sister Annabelle Ewing, and Mr Salmond’s former chief of staff, Geoff Aberdein.

Mr Salmond’s niece Christina Hendry told the service: “Uncle Alex was an important person to many, but to us he was a husband, a brother, an uncle, a colleague and a dear friend.”