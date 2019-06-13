Business Secretary is to follow up MP’s concerns on power link to mainland electricity grid

Business Secretary Greg Clark MP has agreed to look at concerns raised by Western Isles MP Angus MacNeil regarding the position of Ofgem on plans for an interconnector for the Hebrides.

Speaking in the House of Commons in response to today’s announcement of a new Government plan to tackle climate change, Mr MacNeil said approval of the 600MW interconnector would help to achieve the goal of cutting greenhouse gas emissions to almost zero by 2050.

Mr MacNeil said: “A practical step to help cut greenhouse gas emissions would be building a 600MW interconnector to the Hebrides, rather than a 450MW interconnector.

“Given the statement, will he make sure that Ofgem can see the bigger picture and give the 600MW interconnector the green light.

“If Ofgem keep the current blinkered formula, it won’t be 650MW, it won’t be 450MW but will be net MW zero as a result of their policies.”

In response Mr Clark said he would follow up on Mr MacNeil’s concerns regarding Ofgem’s position.

He also recalled his visit to Stornoway during which he had had discussions with Mr MacNeil on plans to make it possible for ‘Remote islands’ to benefit from wind energy.

Earlier this year Ofgem stated their minded-to position was to favour a 450MW interconnector rather than a 600MW connection.

They are currently considering a final decision on the Needs Case following a further consultation.