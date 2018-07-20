Campaign launched to improve junction

A local Conservative MSP has begun a campaign to improve a problem road junction on one of the area’s main roads.

Miles Briggs has launched the drive for a new road layout at the Hillend three way junction A702 after being contacted by a number of constituents who he said had raised “serious concerns” about it.

The campaign has already attracted support from community council groups, local councillors and road safety charities.

Mr Briggs, who visited the site recently, has written to the new Transport Minister Michael Matheson asking him to visit the junction with him to see the situation for himself and to discuss all the possible options to improve its layout and safety.

He said: “I have been contacted by a number of constituents who use the A702 road regularly and who have very serious concerns about the safety of the three way Hillend junction.

“When visiting the junction and after using it, I could see that it was an accident waiting to happen.

“I am committed to lobbying the Scottish Government for a safer road layout for the thousands of motorists using the junction every day.”