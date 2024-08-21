Charity secures passage for 19 Afghan student doctors

The Afghan student doctors arriving at Edinburgh airport, with well wishers.

​The Linda Norgrove Foundation has succeeded in securing entry to the UK for 19 Afghan medical students whose studies were terminated by the return of the Taliban in 2021.

​Scottish medical schools had agreed to offer places but the Lewis-based Foundation, has endured a prolonged search to find a way to secure the necessary visas.

This week, the Foundation said: “The Scotland Office of the UK Government proposed student visas as an alternative route to using the Afghan Citizens Resettlement Scheme” while the Scottish Government “confirmed it would amend student funding regulations, allowing these Afghan women to be treated as home students”.

John Norgrove described it as “a tremendous effort of co-operation between the UK and Scottish governments”. He paid tribute to the Foundation’s supporters “including many politicians from all four main parties”.

To apply for UK visas, the students had to reach Pakistan where they waited while hurdles were negotiated. The Foundation funded getting them to the UK and to help establish themselves, so far £60,000 – “a significant operation for a small charity with one employee.”

John Norgrove said: “We’re all delighted to have finally succeeded after so much frustration. Finally these 19 incredibly talented young women get their future back with the opportunity of a tremendous education and a career. The alternative for them in Afghanistan wasn’t good.”

Kirsty McNeill, Under Secretary of State in the Scotland Office, commented: “The determination of the Linda Norgrove Foundation to bring these women to Scotland to complete their degrees has been unwavering. Seeing them finally arrive safely. marks the culmination of months of co-operation between the charity and Scottish and UK Governments”.

Scottish Education Secretary Jenny Gilruth said: “The Scottish Government has been determined to support these extraordinary women in their journey to complete their medical education, which is why we have made the necessary amendments to the legislation”..

At a reception to welcome them, student Omulbanin Sultani said: “We endured 1000 days of suffering to reach this point. Throughout these harsh and unbearable days, the only motivation of light in our dark world was the presence of the Linda Norgrove Foundation, who stood beside us and never let us feel alone. You saved our lives in every sense of the word and we will never forget this.”

Linda Norgrove was an aid worker who grew up in Mangersta. The Foundation was set up by her parents John and Lorna, in memory of their daughter who was kidnapped and subsequently died during a failed rescue attempt in October 2010. The Foundation has been widely supported locally.