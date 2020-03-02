Comhairle meeting to consider crofters’ social care charges

A specially convened meeting of Comhairle nan Eilean Siar will consider the policy of the financial assessment of croft properties in social care charges, when it takes place on Tuesday evening in Stornoway. The meeting was called after a group of eight local councillors, a quarter of the total number, used the Comhairle’s standing orders, to give notice that a meeting should take place on the issue. But, debate on the matter looks like being stalled until the end of April, after a report by the Comhairle’s Chief Executive, Malcolm Burr, going to the special meeting has recommended that it be dealt with in the next round of Comhairle committee meetings. Mr Burr’s report states that at a meeting of a Councillor/Officer Working Group on the issue on 18th February this year - the same day as the eight councillors gave notice for their call for a special meeting - he undertook to submit a report to the Working Group’s next meeting at the end of March, detailing the ‘financial consequences of disregarding croft properties in respect of financial assessments, the income received from croft properties in respect of care charges and clarifying the legal position in relation to the sale of croft properties to pay for care charges’.

The Chief Executive’s report to the special meeting of the Comhairle states that he has now advised councillors that, ‘owing to constraints of time’ it would not be possible for the meeting to receive the necessary Joint Report and accompanying background information in time.

The Comhairle has previously considered the legal aspects of the inclusion of croft properties in social care financial assessments on a number of occasions in recent years, including twice last year at meetings of its Communities and Housing Committee and at a seminar for all councillors held last August. On 18th February councillors Calum MacMillan; John Norman Macleod; Donald Manford; John G Mitchell; Rae Mackenzie; Gordon Murray; John A Maciver; and Kenneth Macleod submitted the call for the special meeting of the Comhairle to consider a raft of legal issues relating to crofting tenure and the Comhairle’s social care charging policy, with a demand for information relating to the number croft tenancies so far involved. Tuesday’s meeting is scheduled for 5pm on Tuesday in the council chambers in Stornoway.

A full meeting of the Comhairle will also take place as scheduled the following morning.