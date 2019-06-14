Comhairle’s SNP Group leader to host Facebook Q&A session

Leader of the Comhairle’s SNP Group, Cllr Gordon Murray, is to host an online Facebook Q&A session from 7- 8:30pm on Thursday 20th June 2019.

Cllr Murray said: “I am looking forward to participating in this Facebook Q&A session which will hopefully give the people of the Western Isles the opportunity to ask questions which are relevant to them.

“There are several topical issues at the moment, from transport to renewables, education to infrastructure and I look forward to covering these on the night.

“We want people to be both informed and engaged with the work of the SNP Group on the Comhairle and we see this as an opportunity to use technology to allow as many people as possible to get involved in local democracy.

“It is expected to be a busy evening, therefore can we please remind the public to send in their questions as soon as possible and by 8pm on Thursday 20th June, at the very latest.

“This will allow me to answer as many questions as possible before the session ends at 8:30pm.”

Questions can be submitted on the Facebook event which can be found: HERE