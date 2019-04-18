Comhairle welcomes announcement of CalMac jobs in Western Isles

Comhairle nan Eilean Siar has welcomed the announcement that CalMac is to locate five seasonal jobs in Stornoway this year.

Cllr Uisdean Robertson, Chairman of the Comhairle’s Transportation and Infrastructure Committee, said: “This is welcome news. We have long campaigned to see CalMac jobs located here in the Western Isles, amongst the communities which it serves.

“The impact of salaries in the Western Isles is much greater on the local economy than in the central belt and I would call on CalMac to give serious consideration to further devolution and relocation of jobs into the Islands.

“We would reiterate our suggestion that each and every island should have a fair share of central jobs and head office functions including senior management roles and would ask that the practice of centralisation of roles to a Head Office will cease and future vacancies will be advertised on a network wide basis instead of Head Office with a target of 30% of these jobs being based in the Western Isles by 2030.

“Not only would such a move be an economic boost but it would also continue to demonstrate CalMac’s commitment to the communities of the Islands.”