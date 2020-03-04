Council Leader to face Code of Conduct hearing on March 18

A hearing by the Standards Commission will take place on March 18th in Stornoway to determine on allegations that the Leader of Comhairle an Eilean Siar, Cllr Roddie MacKay, breached clauses in the Councillors Code of Conduct.

The Standards Commission confirmed this week that the matters to be considered at the hearing are allegations that Cllr Roddie MacKay (pictured above) failed to declare an interest in a company owned by his brother-in-law at council meetings on 3 October 2017; declared the interest at a meeting on 2 October 2018, but failed to withdraw; and that Cllr MacKay failed to register his shareholding in the company on his register of interests.

The Standards Commission is a public body that has the role of ‘encouraging high ethical standards in public life’, including the promotion and enforcement of the Codes of Conduct and to issue guidance to councils and devolved public bodies.

The Commission adjudicates on alleged breaches of the Codes of Conduct enabling those accused to respond to the allegations made, and where a breach is found to have taken place, to apply a sanction.

Cllr Roddie MacKay was approached for comment on the allegations.