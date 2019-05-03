Councillor suggests Council builds its own windfarm for the benefit of the wider community

A renewed call for the Comhairle to build a wind farm was made at the Communities and Housing Committee on Tuesday 30th April.

During discussions about the interconnector and Ofgem’s view that the link would be underutilised, SNP group leader, Stornoway North councillor Gordon Murray asked that the viability of the Comhairle plugging the gap with turbines be an option.

Speaking after the meeting, Councillor Murray stated: “It is hugely important that any financial benefits are equally distributed throughout the islands to all.

“The Comhairle and the Stornoway Trust have embarked on a joint venture and should be looking at having as many publicly-owned turbines as possible.

“I represent a large number of people who don’t have crofts and they should not be left behind. I look forward to their discussions on this matter.

“The Comhairle represents all our interests and are custodians of our resources along with organisations such as the Stornoway Trust – therefore opportunities like this should benefit all rather than a few.”