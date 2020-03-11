Councillors’ concerns over the increase to care service charges

Comhairle nan Eilean Siar has backed a 16 per-cent increase in community care charges in the islands.

The increase raises the level of the maximum charge for each service provided, and will mean that those paying the full amount in Comhairle-run elderly care homes will see their costs increase from £1059 to £1229 per room per week.

In recommending the increase at last week’s meeting of the Comhairle’s Policy and Resources Committee, the Chief Officer of Western Isles Integration Joint Board (IJB), Dr Ron Culley, said that he was aware that “asking any democratic body to ask the local population to pay more was very difficult”.

But, Dr Culley stated, the increase will raise an additional £250k for community care services.

He said: “This will be absolutely crucial in allowing us to provide the care in community that we want to be able to do.

“This is the equivalent of over eight and a half carers, over 300 hours of care, and therefore the political choice is stark.

“Without that money that care does not get provided, and inevitably the chamber will have to wrestle with that dilemma.

“My strong recommendation is in support of the increase in charges so that we can do our best to meet need where it presents itself.”

But, Dr Culley concluded: “The cost of not doing it, in my opinion is greater, because what we will get on the back of that is greater levels of unmet need, that’s what it equates to.

“This provides over 300 hours of care and that is 300 hours we won’t have if we don’t take forward this decision.”

Cllr Gordon Murray (Stornoway North) said that he thought the proposed increase was “too high”, and said: “I know the IJB is under a lot of financial pressure, but I don’t think that should be on the shoulders of our elderly and vulnerable.”

In response to councillors’ concerns about the level of the increase, Dr Culley stated that the increase was not happening to enable “16 per-cent more growth” but as a reduction in the current level of subsidy for those paying the full charges, and that national regulations state that local authorities “should charge the full cost of care”.

Dr Culley said: “The cost of running the care homes for the council is currently subsidised to the tune of 30 per-cent, so the council achieves less income than it costs to run the homes.

“The regulations recommend full cost recovery and suggest that the Comhairle should preside over an arrangement where it charges individuals and it washes its face in terms of the costs.

“It is also important to note”, Dr Culley stated, “people without assets don’t pay, so people with assets of less that £18k don’t pay a penny. So, we protect the least well off in our society, as part of these regulations.”

Councillor Donald Manford (Barra, Eriskay and South Uist) stated that it was a ‘recommendation’ in the regulations that the accommodation be “self-supporting”, but that he was not aware that the Comhairle had adopted that approach as its policy and called for a meeting or seminar for councillors to evaluate and determine that policy, and the consequences of not adopting the recommended approach.

Councillor Gordon Murray (Stornoway North) proposed an amendment to the recommended increase calling for the increase in charges to be deferred until a full review of community care in the islands could be undertaken, and with the short-fall in finances being met from the Comhairle’s balances.

But Cllr Murray’s amendment was ruled out, as Comhairle protocols require a report to come before the committee, before it can consider using Comhairle reserves or balances.

The committee then backed the original proposal for the increased charges, and Cllr Murray asked for his objection to recorded in the minutes.