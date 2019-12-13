General Election - the SNP hold on to their seat in the Western Isles

It’s was a win for the SNP and Angus Brendan MacNeil in the Western Isles, as he took the Na h-Eileanan an Iar constituency.

The SNP MP even managed to increase his showing this time around with a majority of 6,531, up 518 from his 2017 result of 6,013, and increasing his majority from 1,007 in 2017 to 2,438.

Scottish Labour candidate, Alison MacCorquodale took 4,093 votes, which meant that the party’s support in the Western Isles has fallen from the 5,006 votes polled at the last General Election.

The Scottish Conservative candidate, Jennifer Ross, had a good night as she managed to increase her party’s share of the vote to 3,216 up from 2,441 in 2017.

The Scottish Liberal Democrat candidate, Neil Mitchison, took 637 votes.

There were 65 rejected votes and the turn out for the election was 68.9 percent.