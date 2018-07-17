Lucky 13 for MSP’s constituency tour

Local MSP Fiona Hyslop undertook a whistlestop tour of her constituency recently to hear people’s concerns on a number of issues.

With the Scottish Parliament now in recess until September, Ms Hyslop’s tour included the smaller villages throughout her constituency, and ran from last Monday morning until Wednesday afternoon.

Over the course of the three days she held 13 surgeries in communities across the area, ranging from Boghall to Winchburgh

She said: “Whilst I organise regular surgeries all over my constituency, it is important to get out and meet the constituents who cannot always make it to the bigger towns to meet with me. The tour has been a great success and a great opportunity to meet people at the surgery venues and listen to the concerns of my constituents.

“My Linlithgow Constituency has five major towns which is where I normally hold surgeries on a regular basis but, as much of the constituency is semi-rural, it was important to hold surgeries in the smaller villages as well and we had volunteers leaflet the villages in advance to invite people to come along and attend.”