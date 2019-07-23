PM Boris will have “serious repercussions for Scotland” says Islands MSP

Western Isles MSP Alasdair Allan has reacted to the announcement that Boris Johnson is set to be appointed Prime Minister.

Alasdair Allan MSP commented: “I am profoundly concerned about the serious repercussions of a Boris Johnson Prime Ministership for the Western Isles and for Scotland.

“This is someone who thinks that ‘a pound spent in Croyden is far more valuable to the country than a pound spent in Strathclyde.’ It does not take a huge leap of imagination to deduce what he imagines a pound spent in Castlebay or Stornoway is worth, if he has ever heard of either place.

“His dangerous and reckless threat of a no-deal Brexit would be devastating for island communities. We have as much as 24% of our workforce employed in sectors of the economy most exposed to no-deal and Brexit is already causing staffing issues in both island industries and the public sector.

“People reading the news today will think they have woken up in a bad episode of Have I Got News for You. Yet despite voting emphatically against Brexit and against the current Tory Government at Westminister that is the reality Scotland now faces.

“All of this shows that Scotland must have the right to determine our own future, in line with the democratic wishes of everyone living here.”