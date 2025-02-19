Scottish Parliament Committee progresses petition for Improved Digital Connectivity in the Highlands and Islands

The Scottish Parliament’s Citizen Participation and Public Petitions Committee has heard a petition calling for the development of a new Digital Connectivity Plan for the Highlands and Islands, submitted by Highlands and Islands campaigner John Erskine.

Sign up to our daily Stornoway Gazette Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Stornoway Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The petition, which highlights critical issues of digital exclusion and connectivity inequality, calls for the Scottish Government to create a dedicated strategy to close the infrastructure gap, improve mobile internet coverage, and support economic growth, education, and healthcare across the Highlands and Islands.

Speaking after the hearing, John Robert Erskine welcomed the committee’s decision to progress the petition. “I am delighted that the committee has taken this issue seriously and has written to the Scottish Government to seek further information on their plans to improve digital connectivity in the region,” he said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The committee has requested details from the Scottish Government on its current actions to support digital infrastructure improvements in the Highlands and Islands and asked for a clear timeline for the rollout of connectivity projects such as Project Gigabit.

John Erskine with Scottish Labour Leader, Anas Sarwar MSP

Commenting during the session, committee members noted the significant impact of poor digital connectivity on rural and remote communities, emphasising its role in attracting workers, retaining families, and enabling remote work opportunities.

“While there has been some progress, the fundamental issues of slow delivery and digital exclusion in rural areas remain unresolved,” Mr. Erskine added. “A comprehensive, region-specific strategy is urgently needed to ensure that geography is no longer a barrier to connectivity.”

The petition will remain open as the committee awaits the Scottish Government’s response and continues its inquiry into this critical issue.

Members of the public can support the petition by signing it on the Scottish Parliament's website here: https://petitions.parliament.scot/petitions/PE2127