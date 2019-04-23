Stornoway is set for its first ever Scottish Independance March

Stornoway will provide the backdrop for the Islands first ever pro-Scottish Independence march this Saturday and local SNP MSP Alasdair Allan is looking forward to taking part.

In recent years, hundreds of independence marches have taken place all over Scotland.

This Saturday’s march, organised by the group Outer Hebrides For Independence, was created to allow pro-independence supporters from the islands to take place in an independence march closer to home.

The march has been planned as a family-friendly day with live music, stalls and face painting. Ceilidhs for attendees will also be held in the evening.

Commenting, Alasdair Allan MSP said: “It’s really exciting to see an activity of this kind taking place in Stornoway.

“It promises to be a fun day out for everyone, and I hope that as many independence-supporting islanders as possible will be able to attend.

“With marches for Scotland’s independence now taking place the length and breadth of the country, the UK Government can be in no doubt of the significant and growing appetite there is for Scotland to take control of its own affairs.

“I passionately believe that Scotland will flourish as an independent country free to make its own decisions, and I think we are reaching the point now where a majority of people in Scotland believe that too.”

The gathering point for the march is Old Acres Rugby Pitch, across from Comhairle nan Eilean Siar’s offices on Sandwick Road. People will be able to gather from noon onwards with the march itself due to begin at 2pm.