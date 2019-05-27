Tories and Labour have destroyed themselves on Brexit says Western Isles MP

Western Isles SNP MP Angus MacNeil has welcomed the result for the SNP in the European Parliamentary election.

The SNP took 44% of the vote across the constituency, 6% higher than the SNP national average which is itself a record result.

Mr MacNeil said Scotland and the Western Isles had spoken loudly and clearly in support of Scotland remaining in the EU.

He said: “This is a great result for the SNP. The Tories and Labour have destroyed themselves on Brexit and clearly Scotland needs Independence to get out of the mess those parties have created.

“Across Europe, nations smaller than Scotland must be wondering when Scotland will take matters into our own hands for the good of jobs and communities instead of being at the mercy of events elsewhere.

“I would like to thank voters in Na h-Eileanan an Iar for turning out to vote in this important election.

“Your votes matter and it is pleasing to see turnout is higher than it was in the last European election five years ago.”

The SNP have taken three of the six Scottish seats in the European Parliament, winning 38 percent of the vote. One seat for the Brexit Party; one for the Conservatives and one for the Liberal Democrats with the Labour Party losing its seat.