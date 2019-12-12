UK Parliamentary Election - Western Isles

Malcolm Burr, Returning Officer for the Na h-Eileanan an Iar UK Parliamentary Constituency is reminding voters what they need to know to have their say on Polling Day:

Polling Stations will be open from 7.00am to 10.00pm on Thursday 12 December 2019

Details of the Polling Stations for Comhairle nan Eilean Siar can be found on the Election Office Webpage:

https://www.cne-siar.gov.uk/your-council/elections-and-voting/uk-parliamentary-general-election-2019/polling-places/

As per the Polling Cards issues, electors should note the following changes to Polling Stations since the last election in May 2019.

The Polling Station in Tarbert will be in the Tarbert Community Centre

The Polling Station in Balallan will be Balallan Old School

The Polling Station in Back will be in Back Free Church

The Polling Station in Bragar will be in the Bragar Meeting House

When voting at the Polling Station it is helpful to take your Poll Card with you although you do not require it to vote.

Electors may wish to consider avoiding peak times and attend Polling Stations at quiet periods such as mid-morning or mid-afternoon.

Polling Station staff will give you your Ballot Paper and answer any questions you have regarding the voting process.

For this election you will vote for one candidate only by putting a cross (X) in the box next to your choice.

If you applied for a Postal Vote, you must return it by 10pm on Thursday, December 12th.

If you have left it too late to post, you can drop it in at any Polling Station in the Na h-Eileanan an Iar Constituency or at the Election Office, Council Offices, Sandwick Road, Stornoway.