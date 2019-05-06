Western Isles Councillor asks for review of Sandwickhill School in response to new housing in the area

An attempt to review the future use of Sandwickhill School and possibly return it to the school estate as a primary school was thrown out by the Comhairle at the Education Committee on Tuesday April 30th.

With the current roll of pupils using the facilities down to two and likely to fall further and with another ninety houses planned for the Mackenzie Estate, Stornoway South SNP Councillor, Rae Mackenzie asked for a report to review the future use of the school.

Cllr Rae Mackenzie said: “As the populous grows at Parkend, facilities need to be put in to strengthen the community and there is nothing more community-centred than a school.

“We have a school building on our doorstep, let’s bring it back into use for the surrounding area.

“Parkend and Sandwick has great potential given the increase in housing and we should be looking at opportunities for shops and food outlets to create a community hub and resurrecting the school would be a great start.”

Cllr Mackenzie has requested that the report be brought back at a later meeting.