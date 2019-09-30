Western Isles MP wants meeting with Minister and Ofgem to discuss Islands’ renewables future

Western Isles MP, Angus B MacNeil has requested a meeting with the UK Energy Minister and Ofgem to discuss the way forward for island renewable projects.

Mr MacNeil is eager to meet with Kwasi Kwarteng MP, Energy Minister together with Ofgem, following the outcome of the Contracts for Difference (CfD) Allocation Round 3 which now raises questions about the viability of an inter-connector to the Outer Hebrides.

Mr MacNeil said: “It would seem that the UK Government and its Energy regulator Ofgem are not working together.

“Ofgem require 369MW for the transmission link, however, the two Lewis wind farms which were successful in CfD Round 3 total 240MW, way below what is required by Ofgem.

“I have written to Energy Minister, Kwasi Kwarteng MP to request a meeting and I have asked that Ofgem also attend.

“The UK Government claims it wants to move from carbon to cleaner energy, our islands have the best wind resource in Europe and the inter-connector is vital for island renewable energy projects.

“The UK Government is not close to delivering on its claims and intentions but a joined-up approach to island renewables would help change that.”