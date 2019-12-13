Western Isles MSP hails “emphatic” MacNeil victory

Western Isles SNP MSP Alasdair Allan has hailed the re-election of Angus Brendan MacNeil to serve as the MP for Na h-Eileanan an Iar for a historic fifth term.

The SNP surged to victory with over 45% of the vote while Labour and the Tories battled it out for a distant second place finish with 28% and 22% respectively. The Liberal Democrat candidate received 4% and failed to retain his deposit.

Alasdair Allan MSP said: “Angus Brendan is a first-rate constituency MP and I’m looking forwarding to continuing to work with him on the issues that affect the lives of islanders.

“This is an emphatic victory for the SNP locally.

“Angus Brendan has more than doubled his majority while Labour have registered their worst performance in the islands at a UK General Election since 1974, leaving them scrapping with the Tories for second place.

“I know from speaking to voters on the doors that the prospect of a Boris Johnson majority Tory Government with dread.

“It is clear that Scotland is now on a very different political journey to that of the rest of the United Kingdom.

“SNP MPs will work hard to stand up for the people of Scotland and make sure Scotland’s future is in Scotland’s hands.”