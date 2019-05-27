Western Isles MSP hails SNP victory in Islands and across Scotland

The Western Isles has backed the SNP in the European Elections, as the party emerged with 3,606 votes from the 8,244 cast in the Islands, turnout was 39 per cent of the electorate.

In second place the Brexit Party polled 1,640 votes, perhaps a surprise result to many.

And in third place was the Labour Party with 814 votes.

Western Isles SNP MSP Alasdair Allan has hailed the result as an “outstanding” victory for the SNP, both across Scotland and in the islands.

The SNP emerged across Scotland as the victor, going up from two to three seats and winning 38 percent of the vote.

This puts the SNP 23 percentage points ahead of its nearest rival, the Brexit Party, and leaves Labour in Scotland in fifth place.

Alasdair Allan commented: “This result is a huge success for the SNP, and for its clear and positive message about Scotland’s place in Europe.

“The SNP has emerged today with three of Scotland’s six MEPs, and with more votes in Scotland than Labour, the Tories and the Lib Dems added together.

“The result in the Western Isles was the last to come in, but it was well worth waiting for.

“The SNP won a massive 43.7% percent of the vote in the islands, 24 points ahead of its nearest rival locally.

“The Labour Party meanwhile had what was certainly its worst ever parliamentary election result in the Western Isles since the constituency was formed in 1918, reflecting Labour’s collapse across the country.

“I would like to take this opportunity to thank all who helped the SNP in the islands during this historic election.

“The result shows, above all else, that Scotland has had its fill of being ignored by Westminster on Brexit and on everything else.

“There is a better way forward for Scotland as an independent European country.

“Today’s results show that, after 12 years in government, the popularity of Nicola Sturgeon’s SNP continues.”