Western Isles MSP welcomes convergence payments

Western Isles MSP Alasdair Allan has welcomed news that island crofters have begun to receive convergence payments.

Across Scotland, more than 17,400 individual farmers and crofters have now received their individual allocation of the initial £86.2 million of convergence funding.

These initial convergence payments are the first tranche of a £160 million-pound package the UK government has agreed to pay to rectify a ‘historic wrong’ relating to EU Common Agricultural funding that it failed to pass on to Scotland between 2014-2018.

Further payment will be made in the coming weeks to ensure every eligible farmer and crofter, including new claimants in 2019, receives a payment by the end of March.

Alasdair Allan MSP said: “The Scottish Government should be credited for ensuring that this initial funding goes toward those crofts and farms which currently receive the lowest level of support.

“Since the Scottish Government successfully persuaded the UK Government of the need to repatriate this funding, I have worked to make sure that the money goes toward those it was originally intended to help.

“Rural Economy Secretary Fergus Ewing has confirmed that the Scottish Government’s approach will ensure that this vital funding gets to where it needs to be. I believe this is in keeping with the original spirit and premise of convergence.”