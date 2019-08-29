Western Isles women are invited to take a political stand

The Parliament Project is an initiative designed to get more women standing for political office.

Currently women make up only 36% of the Members of the Scottish Parliament and 24% of Scottish Councillors, in the Western Isles there are currently no women councillors.

The project seeks to inspire, empower and encourage women to run for political office in the UK and it runs information and skills building events to aid in peer networking and support women to get elected.

Since summer 2016, the Parliament Project has delivered workshops to more than 3,000 women in Scotland and England.

On Saturday, September 7th the Parliament Project are hosting the ‘Scotland’s Women Stand’ event at the Scottish Parliament, which will explore women’s paths to elected office and participation in democracy.

An invitation has gone out to women of all ages, backgrounds and political affiliations to attend and explore their political purpose and path, and be a part of positive change towards the goal of gender equal political representation.

The Scottish Parliament event will be broadcast to a Stornoway Regional Hub event being held on the same day at the Comhairle nan Eilean Siar offices on Sandwick Road.

The day runs from 9.30am to 3pm where you will watch the live event in the Scottish Parliament debating chamber, where Linda Fabiani, Deputy Presiding Officer of the Scottish Parliament, will welcome women to the iconic debating chamber and hear inspiring women share their stories of activism, campaigning and election.

This will be followed by a panel of elected women in conversation about their experiences of differing spheres of politics. The session will host a unique all-women line-up of speakers sharing their experiences of politics in Scotland and the unique rewards and challenges they’ve met.

The morning’s keynote speakers will be Christina McKelvie, Minister for Older People and Equalities, as well as equality campaigner and powerhouse Talat Yaqoob, founder and director of Women 50:50, Scotland’s campaign for 50% representation of women in Parliament.

You will also be able to ask questions of the panel.

In the afternoon you will be participating in a Parliament Project ‘Exploring Your Political Pathway’ workshop where you can find out how to take your political ambitions further. You will look at the possible roles available to you: Community Councillor, Local Councillor, MSP, MP, MSYP as well as exploring some of the barriers to getting more women elected.

To find out more about the Stornoway Regional Hub event and to register to take part see: WEBSITE