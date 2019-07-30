Western Isles Women We Need You in politics!

Women in the Western Isles are being invited to attend a free event to look at pathways to elected office on Saturday 7th September.

This is one of several ‘Scotland Women Stand’ regional hubs, which will link up to a central meeting being held with 400 women in the Scottish Parliament’s Debating Chamber.

Scotland Women Stand is a drive for better women’s political representation being run by The Parliament Project and the YWCA – The Young Women’s Movement, with the regional hubs being supported and run by Comhairle nan Eilean Siar.

Women at the hub will be able to watch and fully interact with the events as they happen at the Scottish Parliament, including asking questions of the speakers.

This will be followed by a workshop at the hub exploring routes to elected office, and overcoming barriers.

The events are open to women of all ages, backgrounds and political affiliations.

The day will be a chance to hear more about the potential for women to have a voice in Scottish political life and hear from high-profile, inspirational figures already playing key roles.

Deputy Presiding Officer, Linda Fabiani MSP, who will chair the event said: “Having women in elected politics at all levels matters.

“The Parliament recognises this, and we are delighted to welcome Scotland Women Stand into our Chamber.

“We are also very pleased that we can engage with women at this hub within the Western Isles.

“I recognise that standing can be a daunting prospect, so I hope is that this event will encourage women, and demystify politics.

“It would be a very positive outcome of our 20th anniversary year if female political representation has improved by our next milestone birthday.

Lee Chalmers, Founder of The Parliament Project said: “Scotland Women Stand is about women from every part of our nation exploring their political ambitions. Whether that is city or rural, mainland or islands women.

“We are delighted and very excited to be working with Comhairle nan Eilean Siar on making this day accessible to more women”.

The workshop for Stornoway, Uist and Barra will take place at Comhairle nan Eilean Siar Stornoway offices and the day runs from 9.30am to 3pm to register your interest in attending see: WEBSITE