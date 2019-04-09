Public drop-in sessions for Skye Triangle works

Caledonian Maritime Assets Ltd (CMAL) is hosting public drop-in sessions to update communities on the plans for harbour infrastructure upgrades at Tarbert (Harris), Lochmaddy and Uig.

Design work for each site is nearing completion, and the initial stage of the construction procurement process is underway.

Applications for the required Harbour Revision Orders (HROs), Marine Construction and Dredge Licences and planning consents are in progress.

Public drop–in sessions have been arranged to update and gather feedback from members of the public.

CMAL will be in Uig community centre on Monday 15th April, Harris Hotel on Tuesday 16th April and Lochmaddy Hotel on Wednesday 17th April.

All sessions will run from 4pm until 7pm, and individuals are invited to drop in at any time during the sessions.

Lorna Spencer, Director of Harbours at CMAL said: “This is the fifth in a series of public meetings throughout the project, and previous sessions at Uig, Tarbert and Lochmaddy have been useful in gathering comments on the various stages of work.

“We encourage all of those with an interest in this prospective work to come along to find out more, as well as asking any questions they may have.”

The public exhibitions will take place:

Uig Community Centre, Uig, Skye on Monday 15th April 2019, 4pm -7pm

Harris Hotel, Tarbert, Harris on Tuesday 16th April 2019 4pm -7pm

Lochmaddy Hotel, North Uist on Wednesday 17th April 2019, 4pm -7pm